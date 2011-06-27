Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible IPL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque273 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower343 hp @ 7400 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
13 total speakersyes
Interior Options
Red Interioryes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Front Seats
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Exterior Options
Pearl Paintyes
Rear Wind Deflectoryes
Midnight Black Grilleyes
Measurements
Wheel base112.2 in.
Length185.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Majestic White
  • Malbec Black
Interior Colors
  • Monaco Red, leather
  • Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
245/40R W tiresyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
