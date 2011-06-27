Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Q60 Convertible
2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$50,143*
Total Cash Price
$26,218
Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$63,682*
Total Cash Price
$33,297
Q60 Convertible IPL
IPL 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$63,682*
Total Cash Price
$33,297
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Q60 Convertible 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$1,213
|$1,249
|$5,893
|Maintenance
|$1,160
|$1,193
|$1,949
|$2,361
|$1,758
|$8,421
|Repairs
|$482
|$589
|$719
|$892
|$756
|$3,438
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,415
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,599
|Financing
|$1,410
|$1,134
|$839
|$525
|$190
|$4,098
|Depreciation
|$6,268
|$2,773
|$2,440
|$2,162
|$1,941
|$15,584
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,938
|$9,033
|$9,391
|$9,486
|$8,295
|$50,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Q60 Convertible Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$7,484
|Maintenance
|$1,473
|$1,515
|$2,475
|$2,998
|$2,233
|$10,695
|Repairs
|$612
|$748
|$913
|$1,133
|$960
|$4,366
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,797
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,031
|Financing
|$1,791
|$1,440
|$1,066
|$667
|$241
|$5,204
|Depreciation
|$7,960
|$3,522
|$3,099
|$2,746
|$2,465
|$19,792
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,701
|$11,472
|$11,927
|$12,047
|$10,535
|$63,682
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Q60 Convertible IPL IPL 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$7,484
|Maintenance
|$1,473
|$1,515
|$2,475
|$2,998
|$2,233
|$10,695
|Repairs
|$612
|$748
|$913
|$1,133
|$960
|$4,366
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,797
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,031
|Financing
|$1,791
|$1,440
|$1,066
|$667
|$241
|$5,204
|Depreciation
|$7,960
|$3,522
|$3,099
|$2,746
|$2,465
|$19,792
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,701
|$11,472
|$11,927
|$12,047
|$10,535
|$63,682
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Q60 Convertible
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible in Virginia is:not available
Legal
