Used 2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Q60 Convertible
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Torque267 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,400
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,400
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,400
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,400
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
manualyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Rear head room34.5 in.
Rear hip Room41.7 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Rear shoulder room45.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Bright Finish Accessory Wheelyes
Rear Wind Deflectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Midnight Black Grilleyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Front track60.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.3 cu.ft.
Length184.0 in.
Curb weight4149 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height55.1 in.
EPA interior volume88.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Exterior Colors
  • Venetian Ruby
  • Malbec Black
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Moonlight White
  • Black Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Wheat, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,400
245/40R W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,400
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
