Used 2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Q60 Convertible
2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$48,195*
Total Cash Price
$22,916
IPL 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$61,208*
Total Cash Price
$29,103
Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$61,208*
Total Cash Price
$29,103
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Q60 Convertible 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,182
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$5,914
|Maintenance
|$1,181
|$2,051
|$2,450
|$590
|$2,947
|$9,219
|Repairs
|$482
|$589
|$719
|$892
|$756
|$3,438
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,244
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,428
|Financing
|$1,232
|$992
|$733
|$459
|$166
|$3,582
|Depreciation
|$5,253
|$2,456
|$2,161
|$1,915
|$1,719
|$13,504
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,599
|$9,436
|$9,511
|$7,406
|$9,243
|$48,195
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Q60 Convertible IPL 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,415
|$1,457
|$1,501
|$1,546
|$1,593
|$7,511
|Maintenance
|$1,500
|$2,605
|$3,112
|$749
|$3,743
|$11,708
|Repairs
|$612
|$748
|$913
|$1,133
|$960
|$4,366
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,580
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,814
|Financing
|$1,565
|$1,260
|$931
|$583
|$211
|$4,549
|Depreciation
|$6,671
|$3,119
|$2,744
|$2,432
|$2,183
|$17,150
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,001
|$11,984
|$12,079
|$9,406
|$11,739
|$61,208
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Q60 Convertible Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,415
|$1,457
|$1,501
|$1,546
|$1,593
|$7,511
|Maintenance
|$1,500
|$2,605
|$3,112
|$749
|$3,743
|$11,708
|Repairs
|$612
|$748
|$913
|$1,133
|$960
|$4,366
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,580
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,814
|Financing
|$1,565
|$1,260
|$931
|$583
|$211
|$4,549
|Depreciation
|$6,671
|$3,119
|$2,744
|$2,432
|$2,183
|$17,150
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,001
|$11,984
|$12,079
|$9,406
|$11,739
|$61,208
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Q60 Convertible
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible in Virginia is:not available
