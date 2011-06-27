  1. Home
2022 INFINITI Q50 LUXE Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Q50
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/580.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower300 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,199 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Cargo Package +$270
All Weather Package +$225
In-Car Entertainment
16 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
INFINITI Radiant Illuminated Kick Plates +$485
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.5 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear USB Charging Ports +$145
Splash Guards +$225
Premium Paint +$695
Exclusive Paint +$900
INFINITI Radiant Welcome Lighting +$465
Rear Decklid Spoiler +$450
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,781 lbs.
EPA interior volume113.5 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,980 lbs.
Height56.8 in.
Length189.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,199 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.8 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Majestic White
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Midnight Black
  • Pure White
  • Black Obsidian
  • Grand Blue
  • Dynamic Sunstone Red
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/50R18 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
