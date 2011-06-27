  1. Home
2020 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Q50
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/580.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,500
All Weather Packageyes
ProACTIVE Packageyes
Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,500
16 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,500
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,500
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,500
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Rear Decklid Spoiler - Carbon Fiberyes
Rear USB Charging Portsyes
INFINITI Radiant Welcome Lightingyes
Premium Paintyes
Rear Decklid Spoileryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Maximum cargo capacity13.5 cu.ft.
Length189.6 in.
Curb weight3774 lbs.
Gross weight4980 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume113.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1206 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Iridium Blue
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Black Obsidian
  • Pure White
  • Midnight Black
  • Majestic White
Interior Colors
  • Stone, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,500
245/40R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.

