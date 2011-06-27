2020 INFINITI Q50 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
3.0t LUXE3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
Cash Offers(4 available)Show details
- $2,000 Loyalty for Retail - Expires 10/01/2020
- $2,000 Loyalty for Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $1,000 Loyalty for Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $1,000 Loyalty for Retail - Expires 10/01/2020
Loyalty for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Returning INFINITI lessees may be eligible for loyalty offer when leasing or purchasing a new INFINITI vehicle. See your INFINITI retailer for complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,000
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Loyalty for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Returning INFINITI lessees may be eligible for loyalty offer when leasing or purchasing a new INFINITI vehicle. See your INFINITI retailer for complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,000
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Loyalty for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Returning INFINITI lessees may be eligible for loyalty offer when leasing or purchasing a new INFINITI vehicle. See your INFINITI retailer for complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Loyalty for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Returning INFINITI lessees may be eligible for loyalty offer when leasing or purchasing a new INFINITI vehicle. See your INFINITI retailer for complete details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Financing(7 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 10/01/2020
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 12 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 0% 24 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 0% 36 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 0% 48 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 0% 60 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 0% 63 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 0% 72 09/01/2020 10/01/2020
Leasing(0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2020 INFINITI Q50 Deals
Ad
Build Your Q50
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 INFINITI Q50 in Virginia is:not available
Legal