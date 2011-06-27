2020 INFINITI Q50 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Q50 Sedan
3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$66,512*
Total Cash Price
$48,052
3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$54,467*
Total Cash Price
$39,349
3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$73,845*
Total Cash Price
$53,349
3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$76,987*
Total Cash Price
$55,619
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$74,892*
Total Cash Price
$54,105
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$52,372*
Total Cash Price
$37,836
Edition 30 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$57,609*
Total Cash Price
$41,620
Edition 30 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$70,178*
Total Cash Price
$50,700
Q50 RED SPORT 400
RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$66,512*
Total Cash Price
$48,052
RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$57,609*
Total Cash Price
$41,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Q50 Sedan 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,213
|$1,255
|$1,299
|$1,345
|$1,392
|$6,504
|Maintenance
|$451
|$996
|$605
|$3,260
|$3,508
|$8,819
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,615
|$1,615
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,977
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,186
|Financing
|$2,584
|$2,078
|$1,539
|$961
|$348
|$7,511
|Depreciation
|$11,911
|$4,445
|$3,631
|$4,069
|$3,556
|$27,612
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,447
|$11,205
|$9,577
|$12,212
|$13,071
|$66,512
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Q50 Sedan 3.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,028
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$1,140
|$5,326
|Maintenance
|$369
|$815
|$495
|$2,670
|$2,872
|$7,222
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,323
|$1,323
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,619
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,790
|Financing
|$2,116
|$1,701
|$1,260
|$787
|$285
|$6,151
|Depreciation
|$9,754
|$3,640
|$2,973
|$3,332
|$2,912
|$22,612
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,744
|$9,176
|$7,843
|$10,001
|$10,704
|$54,467
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Q50 Sedan 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,347
|$1,393
|$1,442
|$1,493
|$1,545
|$7,221
|Maintenance
|$501
|$1,105
|$671
|$3,619
|$3,894
|$9,791
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,794
|$1,794
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,195
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,427
|Financing
|$2,869
|$2,307
|$1,709
|$1,067
|$386
|$8,339
|Depreciation
|$13,224
|$4,935
|$4,031
|$4,518
|$3,948
|$30,656
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,701
|$12,440
|$10,633
|$13,559
|$14,512
|$73,845
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Q50 Sedan 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,404
|$1,452
|$1,504
|$1,557
|$1,611
|$7,528
|Maintenance
|$522
|$1,152
|$700
|$3,773
|$4,060
|$10,208
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,870
|$1,870
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,289
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,530
|Financing
|$2,991
|$2,405
|$1,782
|$1,113
|$403
|$8,694
|Depreciation
|$13,787
|$5,145
|$4,203
|$4,710
|$4,116
|$31,961
|Fuel
|$2,674
|$2,755
|$2,837
|$2,922
|$3,009
|$14,197
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,667
|$12,970
|$11,085
|$14,136
|$15,129
|$76,987
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Q50 Sedan 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,366
|$1,413
|$1,463
|$1,514
|$1,567
|$7,323
|Maintenance
|$508
|$1,121
|$681
|$3,671
|$3,950
|$9,930
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,819
|$1,819
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,227
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,461
|Financing
|$2,910
|$2,339
|$1,733
|$1,083
|$392
|$8,457
|Depreciation
|$13,412
|$5,005
|$4,088
|$4,582
|$4,004
|$31,091
|Fuel
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,843
|$2,927
|$13,811
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,023
|$12,617
|$10,784
|$13,751
|$14,718
|$74,892
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Q50 Sedan 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$988
|$1,023
|$1,059
|$1,096
|$5,121
|Maintenance
|$355
|$784
|$476
|$2,567
|$2,762
|$6,944
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,272
|$1,272
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,557
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,721
|Financing
|$2,035
|$1,636
|$1,212
|$757
|$274
|$5,914
|Depreciation
|$9,379
|$3,500
|$2,859
|$3,204
|$2,800
|$21,742
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,100
|$8,823
|$7,541
|$9,616
|$10,292
|$52,372
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Q50 Sedan Edition 30 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,051
|$1,087
|$1,125
|$1,165
|$1,206
|$5,633
|Maintenance
|$391
|$862
|$524
|$2,824
|$3,038
|$7,638
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,399
|$1,399
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,713
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,893
|Financing
|$2,239
|$1,800
|$1,333
|$833
|$301
|$6,505
|Depreciation
|$10,317
|$3,850
|$3,145
|$3,524
|$3,080
|$23,916
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,710
|$9,705
|$8,295
|$10,578
|$11,321
|$57,609
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Q50 Sedan Edition 30 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,280
|$1,324
|$1,371
|$1,419
|$1,469
|$6,862
|Maintenance
|$476
|$1,051
|$638
|$3,440
|$3,701
|$9,305
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,704
|$1,704
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,086
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,306
|Financing
|$2,727
|$2,192
|$1,624
|$1,014
|$367
|$7,925
|Depreciation
|$12,568
|$4,690
|$3,831
|$4,293
|$3,752
|$29,134
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,511
|$2,586
|$2,664
|$2,743
|$12,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,574
|$11,823
|$10,105
|$12,885
|$13,791
|$70,178
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Q50 RED SPORT 400 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,213
|$1,255
|$1,299
|$1,345
|$1,392
|$6,504
|Maintenance
|$451
|$996
|$605
|$3,260
|$3,508
|$8,819
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,615
|$1,615
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,977
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,186
|Financing
|$2,584
|$2,078
|$1,539
|$961
|$348
|$7,511
|Depreciation
|$11,911
|$4,445
|$3,631
|$4,069
|$3,556
|$27,612
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,447
|$11,205
|$9,577
|$12,212
|$13,071
|$66,512
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Q50 RED SPORT 400 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,051
|$1,087
|$1,125
|$1,165
|$1,206
|$5,633
|Maintenance
|$391
|$862
|$524
|$2,824
|$3,038
|$7,638
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,399
|$1,399
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,713
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,893
|Financing
|$2,239
|$1,800
|$1,333
|$833
|$301
|$6,505
|Depreciation
|$10,317
|$3,850
|$3,145
|$3,524
|$3,080
|$23,916
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,710
|$9,705
|$8,295
|$10,578
|$11,321
|$57,609
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Q50
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 INFINITI Q50 in Virginia is:not available
