2019 INFINITI Q50 2.0t PURE Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Q50
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,650
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,650
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)460.0/600.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,650
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,650
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,650
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
48 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,650
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,650
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,650
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,650
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,650
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,650
Maximum cargo capacity13.2 cu.ft.
Length189.6 in.
Curb weight3671 lbs.
Gross weight4780 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume114.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1109 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,650
Exterior Colors
  • Pure White
  • Black Obsidian
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Graphite Shadow
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,650
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/55R17 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,650
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.

