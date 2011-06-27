Used 2019 INFINITI Q50 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars Big upgrade over my old 2008 G35 Chris Dennis , 12/27/2018 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful Thrilled with most aspects. I’ll only list the negatives since there are so many positives and most are already published: Should have option to switch out the run flat tires. They get reduced tread lift and add some road noise. Dual infotainment is ok...would prefer more custom configuration Road noise is moderate above 70 mph but still much improved over my older 2008. No Apple car play. Dealer said their internal InTouch is better. I disagree. Otherwise love the look and feel of this car and totally enjoy driving it. I suddenly don’t mind running errands for the wife. Report Abuse

4 out of 5 stars DeJa Vu all over again? Waseeq , 07/19/2019 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I lease my cars so I've had 3 Q50 sedans; 1st was the Q50 3.7L and now I'm in my 2nd Q50 3.0t Sedan. I really enjoyed the switch from the 3.7L to the 3.0t. I've never had a turbo engine so it was a pleasant surprise. The power and engine response on the 2016 model was very good. The safety features and technology was great. The 2019 model on the other hand wasnt as smooth of a transition. I currently have about 1200 miles on it (it might change and get better after the break in period) but I feel there is more turbo lag in this car compared to the 2016 model. It's not as responsive. I love the small changes to the exterior body but another thing that I dont like is the brightness of the blind spot warning light. There seems to be two stages for the light, one is when the BS detects a vehicle and lights up and the second is when it starts blinking when/if you put the turn signal on. The warning light is dimmer than the blinking light. In the older models it was all the same which I prefer. Last but not least, the front passenger seat still vibrates. In my 2016 model they couldnt figure out the issue to fix. I lived with it hoping the 2019 model wouldnt have the same issue but I was wrong. It's the small things that can ruin a nice car! Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 4 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

2 out of 5 stars Infiniti got cheap with the options Max , 09/23/2019 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 3/19 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Same great engine but Infiniti reprogrammed the transmission to shift into higher gears at slower speeds. The results are being in 5th gear at 30 MPH. I am sure this was in an attempt to maximize fuel economy but the result is lugging this great power plant to a pedestrian level. Tranny is also harsh on downshifts from 5th to 4th and 4th to 3rd. Options that were on my 2016 not offered in similar packages in 2019. No power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, no more Bose audio, no more memory driver's seat. Better back up camera in 2019 than 2016. More detailed Nav screen. Same two screen set up. Still fun on the open road but in town driving can be maddening with the reprogrammed transmission. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 4 out of 5 stars Performance 3 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 4 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 3 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars Absolutely love this car. Good and Bad review. Brent , 05/22/2019 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 25 of 27 people found this review helpful The good then the bad.... The good to start ok? 1. Awesome looks. The styling on this car is sexy as hell. The black paint is like a mirror. The rims and tires are very appealing and performance oriented. .2. Safety features are here. I like the all way around the vehicle back up cameras and the collision avoidance so I don't rear end anyone. There is a button to push where the sunroof controller is in case of a crash, it will connect you with a live INFINITI operator. 3. The black interior is so well done with real leather all over. The sunroof really makes it more fun. I am 6ft 1 inch and 280 pounds...4 guys like me can easily drive all day in this car. The 14 speaker Bose system is so clear and powerful. I am very proud to be booming this system. 4. The sound the turbo makes is fun and exhilarating. Plenty of power 300 hp. I have taken the car up to 140, that seems to be about it for top speed. That was fun. 5. Handling...you can drive this car fast around a corner and it will control your braking and gas to make the smoothest turn. The brakes are super strong, and very impressive. 6. The trunk is huge...I think I could fit a small elephant in there. The bad... 1. I am not digging the navigation system, for me it's too complicated to use. 2. It doesn't have apple play or android play or whatever its called. I end up using my phone for directions and playing music via Bluetooth. It would be much easier to touch a screen to go to panora, amazon music or apple music. 3. The transmission switch for ice, economy, standard, sport and sport plus....it doesn't remember your choice when you restart the car. So everytime i get in the car i have to select economy.....i hate that. 4. i notice Bluetooth connection issues. it has issues the first minute of start up. So to finish....I love this damn car and will buy another when the lease runs out. 5. Some of the instrument panel you cant read unless you like really lean over and look around the steering wheel. i didn't know how to find the cruise control for a few months. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 2 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse