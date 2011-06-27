Used 2019 INFINITI Q50 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Big upgrade over my old 2008 G35
Thrilled with most aspects. I’ll only list the negatives since there are so many positives and most are already published: Should have option to switch out the run flat tires. They get reduced tread lift and add some road noise. Dual infotainment is ok...would prefer more custom configuration Road noise is moderate above 70 mph but still much improved over my older 2008. No Apple car play. Dealer said their internal InTouch is better. I disagree. Otherwise love the look and feel of this car and totally enjoy driving it. I suddenly don’t mind running errands for the wife.
DeJa Vu all over again?
I lease my cars so I've had 3 Q50 sedans; 1st was the Q50 3.7L and now I'm in my 2nd Q50 3.0t Sedan. I really enjoyed the switch from the 3.7L to the 3.0t. I've never had a turbo engine so it was a pleasant surprise. The power and engine response on the 2016 model was very good. The safety features and technology was great. The 2019 model on the other hand wasnt as smooth of a transition. I currently have about 1200 miles on it (it might change and get better after the break in period) but I feel there is more turbo lag in this car compared to the 2016 model. It's not as responsive. I love the small changes to the exterior body but another thing that I dont like is the brightness of the blind spot warning light. There seems to be two stages for the light, one is when the BS detects a vehicle and lights up and the second is when it starts blinking when/if you put the turn signal on. The warning light is dimmer than the blinking light. In the older models it was all the same which I prefer. Last but not least, the front passenger seat still vibrates. In my 2016 model they couldnt figure out the issue to fix. I lived with it hoping the 2019 model wouldnt have the same issue but I was wrong. It's the small things that can ruin a nice car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Infiniti got cheap with the options
Same great engine but Infiniti reprogrammed the transmission to shift into higher gears at slower speeds. The results are being in 5th gear at 30 MPH. I am sure this was in an attempt to maximize fuel economy but the result is lugging this great power plant to a pedestrian level. Tranny is also harsh on downshifts from 5th to 4th and 4th to 3rd. Options that were on my 2016 not offered in similar packages in 2019. No power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, no more Bose audio, no more memory driver's seat. Better back up camera in 2019 than 2016. More detailed Nav screen. Same two screen set up. Still fun on the open road but in town driving can be maddening with the reprogrammed transmission.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Absolutely love this car. Good and Bad review.
The good then the bad.... The good to start ok? 1. Awesome looks. The styling on this car is sexy as hell. The black paint is like a mirror. The rims and tires are very appealing and performance oriented. .2. Safety features are here. I like the all way around the vehicle back up cameras and the collision avoidance so I don't rear end anyone. There is a button to push where the sunroof controller is in case of a crash, it will connect you with a live INFINITI operator. 3. The black interior is so well done with real leather all over. The sunroof really makes it more fun. I am 6ft 1 inch and 280 pounds...4 guys like me can easily drive all day in this car. The 14 speaker Bose system is so clear and powerful. I am very proud to be booming this system. 4. The sound the turbo makes is fun and exhilarating. Plenty of power 300 hp. I have taken the car up to 140, that seems to be about it for top speed. That was fun. 5. Handling...you can drive this car fast around a corner and it will control your braking and gas to make the smoothest turn. The brakes are super strong, and very impressive. 6. The trunk is huge...I think I could fit a small elephant in there. The bad... 1. I am not digging the navigation system, for me it's too complicated to use. 2. It doesn't have apple play or android play or whatever its called. I end up using my phone for directions and playing music via Bluetooth. It would be much easier to touch a screen to go to panora, amazon music or apple music. 3. The transmission switch for ice, economy, standard, sport and sport plus....it doesn't remember your choice when you restart the car. So everytime i get in the car i have to select economy.....i hate that. 4. i notice Bluetooth connection issues. it has issues the first minute of start up. So to finish....I love this damn car and will buy another when the lease runs out. 5. Some of the instrument panel you cant read unless you like really lean over and look around the steering wheel. i didn't know how to find the cruise control for a few months.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Q50 your Amazing!
I was amazed and fell in love with the car right after I test drove it. I've had turbo charged cars before and this car definitely is on top of the game with it's twin turbo charge engine. I can already tell that this engine is bullet proof. I would definitely buy this car again. Waiting for the 400Z to come out, apparently it's suppose to have the same engine. Go Q50!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Related Used 2019 INFINITI Q50 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used BMW Z4 2004
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2008
- Used Bentley Continental 2007
- Used Ram Dakota 2008
- Used Audi R8 2010
- Used Audi S5 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2011
- Used Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon 2014
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Dodge Magnum 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CX-5
- 2021 Corsair
- Tesla Model Y 2020
- Ford Explorer 2020
- 2022 Ford Explorer News
- 2022 Toyota Sequoia
- 2020 Tesla Model S
- 2022 GMC Yukon News
- Bentley Bentayga 2020
- 2021 FIAT 500X
Research similar vehicles
- BMW M4 2021
- 2021 DB11
- 2021 BMW M2
- 2021 Toyota GR Supra
- 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GT
- 2023 Z
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350
- 2020 Porsche 911
- 2020 Ford Mustang
Other models
- Used Kia Niro-Plug-In-Hybrid in Miami, FL
- Used Nissan Leaf in Victorville, CA
- Used Nissan Nv-Passenger in Lynn, MA
- Used BMW X5-M in Daytona Beach, FL
- Used Ford Fusion-Plug-In-Hybrid in South San Francisco, CA
- Used Volkswagen Golf-Gti in Yorba Linda, CA
- Used Pontiac Grand-Prix in Hillsboro, OR
- Used Volvo S60 in Mission Viejo, CA
- Used Volkswagen CC in San Clemente, CA
- Used Toyota Rav4-Hybrid in Apple Valley, CA
- Used Ram 1500-Classic in Danbury, CT
- Used Honda Accord-Hybrid in Hialeah, FL
- Used Chevrolet Uplander in Pomona, CA
- Used Toyota Rav4-Hybrid in Clifton, NJ
- Used Mazda CX-5 in Cranston, RI
- Used Volvo XC40 in Flower Mound, TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz M-Class in New Bedford, MA
- Used GMC Sierra-3500Hd in Pleasanton, CA
- Used Kia Sedona in Santa Cruz, CA
- Used Chrysler Pacifica-Hybrid in Baytown, TX
- Used Land-Rover Discovery-Sport in Vacaville, CA
- Used Nissan NV200 in Montgomery, AL