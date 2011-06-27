2019 INFINITI Q50 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Q50 Sedan
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 3/19 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$54,429*
Total Cash Price
$37,765
RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$69,125*
Total Cash Price
$47,962
2.0t PURE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$69,125*
Total Cash Price
$47,962
RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$59,872*
Total Cash Price
$41,542
3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$56,606*
Total Cash Price
$39,276
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 3/19 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$76,745*
Total Cash Price
$53,249
3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$80,011*
Total Cash Price
$55,515
2.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$77,833*
Total Cash Price
$54,004
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$59,872*
Total Cash Price
$41,542
3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$72,935*
Total Cash Price
$50,605
3.0t Signature Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$60,960*
Total Cash Price
$42,297
3.0t Signature Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$66,403*
Total Cash Price
$46,073
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Q50 Sedan 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 3/19 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$965
|$998
|$1,033
|$1,069
|$4,997
|Maintenance
|$383
|$841
|$506
|$2,954
|$2,793
|$7,477
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,424
|$1,424
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,554
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,718
|Financing
|$2,031
|$1,633
|$1,209
|$757
|$273
|$5,903
|Depreciation
|$10,177
|$3,574
|$2,920
|$3,275
|$2,861
|$22,807
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,980
|$9,014
|$7,693
|$10,139
|$10,603
|$54,429
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Q50 Sedan RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,226
|$1,267
|$1,312
|$1,358
|$6,346
|Maintenance
|$486
|$1,068
|$643
|$3,752
|$3,547
|$9,496
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,808
|$1,808
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,974
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,182
|Financing
|$2,579
|$2,074
|$1,535
|$961
|$347
|$7,497
|Depreciation
|$12,925
|$4,539
|$3,708
|$4,159
|$3,633
|$28,965
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,565
|$11,448
|$9,770
|$12,877
|$13,466
|$69,125
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Q50 Sedan 2.0t PURE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,226
|$1,267
|$1,312
|$1,358
|$6,346
|Maintenance
|$486
|$1,068
|$643
|$3,752
|$3,547
|$9,496
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,808
|$1,808
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,974
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,182
|Financing
|$2,579
|$2,074
|$1,535
|$961
|$347
|$7,497
|Depreciation
|$12,925
|$4,539
|$3,708
|$4,159
|$3,633
|$28,965
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,565
|$11,448
|$9,770
|$12,877
|$13,466
|$69,125
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Q50 Sedan RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,062
|$1,098
|$1,136
|$1,176
|$5,497
|Maintenance
|$421
|$925
|$557
|$3,249
|$3,072
|$8,225
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,566
|$1,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,709
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,890
|Financing
|$2,234
|$1,796
|$1,330
|$833
|$300
|$6,493
|Depreciation
|$11,195
|$3,931
|$3,212
|$3,603
|$3,147
|$25,088
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,678
|$9,915
|$8,462
|$11,153
|$11,663
|$59,872
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Q50 Sedan 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$969
|$1,004
|$1,038
|$1,074
|$1,112
|$5,197
|Maintenance
|$398
|$875
|$526
|$3,072
|$2,905
|$7,776
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,481
|$1,481
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,616
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,787
|Financing
|$2,112
|$1,698
|$1,257
|$787
|$284
|$6,139
|Depreciation
|$10,584
|$3,717
|$3,037
|$3,406
|$2,975
|$23,719
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,659
|$9,375
|$8,001
|$10,545
|$11,027
|$56,606
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Q50 Sedan 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 3/19 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,314
|$1,361
|$1,407
|$1,457
|$1,507
|$7,046
|Maintenance
|$540
|$1,186
|$713
|$4,165
|$3,938
|$10,543
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,008
|$2,008
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,191
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,422
|Financing
|$2,864
|$2,303
|$1,705
|$1,067
|$385
|$8,323
|Depreciation
|$14,350
|$5,039
|$4,117
|$4,618
|$4,034
|$32,158
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,942
|$12,710
|$10,847
|$14,296
|$14,950
|$76,745
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Q50 Sedan 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,370
|$1,419
|$1,467
|$1,519
|$1,571
|$7,346
|Maintenance
|$563
|$1,236
|$744
|$4,342
|$4,106
|$10,991
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,093
|$2,093
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,284
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,525
|Financing
|$2,986
|$2,401
|$1,777
|$1,113
|$401
|$8,677
|Depreciation
|$14,960
|$5,254
|$4,292
|$4,814
|$4,206
|$33,526
|Fuel
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$3,056
|$3,149
|$14,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,961
|$13,251
|$11,309
|$14,904
|$15,586
|$80,011
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Q50 Sedan 2.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,333
|$1,380
|$1,427
|$1,477
|$1,529
|$7,146
|Maintenance
|$548
|$1,203
|$724
|$4,224
|$3,994
|$10,692
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,036
|$2,036
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,222
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,457
|Financing
|$2,904
|$2,335
|$1,729
|$1,083
|$390
|$8,441
|Depreciation
|$14,553
|$5,111
|$4,176
|$4,683
|$4,091
|$32,614
|Fuel
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,887
|$2,973
|$3,063
|$14,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,281
|$12,890
|$11,001
|$14,499
|$15,162
|$77,833
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Q50 Sedan 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,062
|$1,098
|$1,136
|$1,176
|$5,497
|Maintenance
|$421
|$925
|$557
|$3,249
|$3,072
|$8,225
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,566
|$1,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,709
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,890
|Financing
|$2,234
|$1,796
|$1,330
|$833
|$300
|$6,493
|Depreciation
|$11,195
|$3,931
|$3,212
|$3,603
|$3,147
|$25,088
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,678
|$9,915
|$8,462
|$11,153
|$11,663
|$59,872
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Q50 Sedan 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,249
|$1,293
|$1,337
|$1,384
|$1,432
|$6,696
|Maintenance
|$513
|$1,127
|$678
|$3,958
|$3,743
|$10,019
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,908
|$1,908
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,082
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,302
|Financing
|$2,722
|$2,188
|$1,620
|$1,014
|$366
|$7,910
|Depreciation
|$13,637
|$4,789
|$3,913
|$4,389
|$3,834
|$30,561
|Fuel
|$2,550
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,870
|$13,538
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,753
|$12,079
|$10,309
|$13,586
|$14,208
|$72,935
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Q50 Sedan 3.0t Signature Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,081
|$1,118
|$1,157
|$1,197
|$5,597
|Maintenance
|$429
|$942
|$567
|$3,308
|$3,128
|$8,374
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,595
|$1,595
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,740
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,924
|Financing
|$2,275
|$1,829
|$1,354
|$848
|$306
|$6,611
|Depreciation
|$11,398
|$4,003
|$3,270
|$3,668
|$3,204
|$25,544
|Fuel
|$2,131
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,328
|$2,399
|$11,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,018
|$10,096
|$8,616
|$11,356
|$11,875
|$60,960
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Q50 Sedan 3.0t Signature Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,177
|$1,218
|$1,260
|$1,304
|$6,096
|Maintenance
|$467
|$1,026
|$617
|$3,604
|$3,407
|$9,122
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,737
|$1,737
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,896
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$2,096
|Financing
|$2,478
|$1,992
|$1,475
|$924
|$333
|$7,202
|Depreciation
|$12,416
|$4,360
|$3,562
|$3,996
|$3,490
|$27,825
|Fuel
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$2,463
|$2,536
|$2,613
|$12,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,716
|$10,997
|$9,385
|$12,370
|$12,936
|$66,403
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 INFINITI Q50 in Virginia is:not available
