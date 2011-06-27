  1. Home
Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 2.0t LUXE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
$37,550
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,550
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)460.0/600.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,550
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
$37,550
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,550
ProASSIST Packageyes
All Weather Packageyes
Essential Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
$37,550
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
48 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,550
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
$37,550
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,550
Interior Accent Lighting Systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
$37,550
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,550
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,550
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Premium Paintyes
$37,550
Premium Paintyes
Rear Decklid Spoileryes
Infiniti Welcome Lightingyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,550
Maximum cargo capacity13.2 cu.ft.
Length189.6 in.
Curb weight3726 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume113.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$37,550
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Black Obsidian
  • Pure White
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Majestic White
  • Hagane Blue
  • Mocha Almond
  • Midnight Black
Interior Colors
  • Stone, leatherette
  • Wheat, leatherette
  • Graphite, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Run flat tiresyes
$37,550
Run flat tiresyes
225/50R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,550
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
