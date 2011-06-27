Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 Features & Specs
|Overview
See Q50 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$39,550
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|24
|22
|29
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,550
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|no
|no
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,550
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/28 mpg
|20/26 mpg
|27/32 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|440.0/560.0 mi.
|400.0/520.0 mi.
|480.6/569.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|17.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|22
|29
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,550
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|350 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
|no
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|3.0 l
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5500 rpm
|400 hp @ 6400 rpm
|no
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|36.7 ft.
|36.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|24
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|no
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,550
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|no
|yes
|no
|pre-collision safety system
|no
|yes
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|no
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|no
|yes
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|no
|no
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|no
|no
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,550
|ProASSIST Package
|yes
|no
|no
|All Weather Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Essential Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Cargo Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sensory Package
|no
|yes
|no
|ProACTIVE Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Carbon Fiber Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Spare Tire Package
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,550
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|48 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|16 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,550
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|no
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|no
|yes
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|no
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|no
|yes
|no
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|heated steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,550
|hands-free entry
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|no
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,550
|Interior Accent Lighting System
|yes
|yes
|no
|Illuminated Kick Plates
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,550
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,550
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|no
|no
|Front leg room
|44.5 in.
|44.5 in.
|44.5 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|53.2 in.
|53.2 in.
|53.2 in.
|premium leather
|no
|yes
|no
|sport front seats
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,550
|Rear head room
|36.8 in.
|36.8 in.
|36.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.5 in.
|52.5 in.
|52.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.1 in.
|35.1 in.
|35.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,550
|Premium Paint
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Decklid Spoiler
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Infiniti Welcome Lighting
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exclusive Paint
|no
|yes
|no
|Conventional Tire Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Radiant Grille Emblem
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,550
|Maximum cargo capacity
|13.2 cu.ft.
|no
|9.4 cu.ft.
|Length
|189.6 in.
|189.6 in.
|189.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3858 lbs.
|3870 lbs.
|4040 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.2 cu.ft.
|13.5 cu.ft.
|9.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.0 in.
|5.1 in.
|5.1 in.
|Height
|57.2 in.
|56.8 in.
|57.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|113.2 cu.ft.
|113.5 cu.ft.
|109.4 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|112.2 in.
|112.2 in.
|Width
|71.8 in.
|71.8 in.
|71.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,550
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,550
|Run flat tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|225/50R18 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|265/35R19 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|19 x 9.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|245/40R19 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|19 x 8.5 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Q50
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,550
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,550
|Basic
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|no
|no
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Related Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60