  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI Q50
  4. Used 2018 INFINITI Q50
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Q50
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,550
See Q50 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$51,000
See Q50 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$50,600
See Q50 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasHybrid
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG242229
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,550
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Starting MSRP
$50,600
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesnono
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,550
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Starting MSRP
$50,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg20/26 mpg27/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)440.0/560.0 mi.400.0/520.0 mi.480.6/569.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.17.8 gal.
Combined MPG242229
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,550
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Starting MSRP
$50,600
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm350 lb-ft @ 1600 rpmno
Base engine size2.0 l3.0 l3.5 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm400 hp @ 6400 rpmno
Turning circle37.4 ft.36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves162424
direct injectionyesyesno
Base engine typeGasGasHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,550
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Starting MSRP
$50,600
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemnoyesno
pre-collision safety systemnoyesyes
emergency braking preparationnoyesyes
post-collision safety systemnoyesyes
self-leveling headlightsnonoyes
adaptive headlightsnonoyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,550
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Starting MSRP
$50,600
ProASSIST Packageyesnono
All Weather Packageyesyesyes
Essential Packageyesnono
Cargo Packageyesyesyes
Sensory Packagenoyesno
ProACTIVE Packagenoyesno
Carbon Fiber Packagenoyesno
Spare Tire Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,550
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Starting MSRP
$50,600
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
48 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
16 total speakersnonoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnonoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)nonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,550
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Starting MSRP
$50,600
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesno
leather and alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
rear view camerayesnono
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
front, side, and rear view cameranoyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsnoyesyes
electric power steeringnoyesno
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
heated steering wheelnoyesyes
adaptive cruise controlnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,550
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Starting MSRP
$50,600
hands-free entryyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,550
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Starting MSRP
$50,600
Interior Accent Lighting Systemyesyesno
Illuminated Kick Platesnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,550
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Starting MSRP
$50,600
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,550
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Starting MSRP
$50,600
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyesnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
leatheretteyesnono
Front leg room44.5 in.44.5 in.44.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room53.2 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
premium leathernoyesno
sport front seatsnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
driver seat thigh extensionnoyesno
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,550
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Starting MSRP
$50,600
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.52.5 in.52.5 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.35.1 in.35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,550
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Starting MSRP
$50,600
Premium Paintyesyesyes
Rear Decklid Spoileryesyesyes
Infiniti Welcome Lightingyesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Exclusive Paintnoyesno
Conventional Tire Packagenoyesno
Radiant Grille Emblemnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,550
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Starting MSRP
$50,600
Maximum cargo capacity13.2 cu.ft.no9.4 cu.ft.
Length189.6 in.189.6 in.189.6 in.
Curb weight3858 lbs.3870 lbs.4040 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.13.5 cu.ft.9.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height57.2 in.56.8 in.57.2 in.
EPA interior volume113.2 cu.ft.113.5 cu.ft.109.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width71.8 in.71.8 in.71.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,550
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Starting MSRP
$50,600
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Black Obsidian
  • Pure White
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Majestic White
  • Hagane Blue
  • Mocha Almond
  • Midnight Black
  • Hagane Blue
  • Dynamic Sunstone Red
  • Midnight Black
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Black Obsidian
  • Pure White
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Majestic White
  • Iridium Blue
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Black Obsidian
  • Pure White
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Majestic White
  • Hagane Blue
  • Mocha Almond
  • Midnight Black
Interior Colors
  • Stone, leatherette
  • Wheat, leatherette
  • Graphite, leatherette
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Wheat, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,550
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Starting MSRP
$50,600
Run flat tiresyesyesyes
225/50R18 tiresyesnono
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
265/35R19 tiresnoyesno
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
245/40R19 tiresnonoyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,550
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Starting MSRP
$50,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,550
Starting MSRP
$51,000
Starting MSRP
$50,600
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Hybrid Componentnono8 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Q50 InventorySee Q50 InventorySee Q50 Inventory

Related Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles