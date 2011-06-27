  1. Home
Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Sport Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/580.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
All Weather Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Maple Wood Trim Packageyes
19" Accessory Tire and Wheel Packageyes
Design Packageyes
Premium Plus Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
16 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
48 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Interior Accent Lighting Systemyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Premium Paintyes
Rear Decklid Spoileryes
Infiniti Welcome Lightingyes
Splash Guardsyes
Maximum cargo capacity13.5 cu.ft.
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight3824 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume113.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width71.8 in.
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Iridium Blue
  • Majestic White
  • Hagane Blue
  • Midnight Black
  • Black Obsidian
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Pure White
Interior Colors
  • Design Package Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Design Package Havana, leather
245/40R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
