Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,800
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.8/534.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.8 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,800
Base engine size3.5 l
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,800
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$49,800
All Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,800
16 total speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
48 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,800
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,800
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Interior Accent Lighting Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,800
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,800
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,800
Premium Paintyes
Infiniti Welcome Lightingyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,800
Maximum cargo capacity9.4 cu.ft.
Length188.3 in.
Curb weight4170 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume109.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,800
Exterior Colors
  • Black Obsidian
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Majestic White
  • Hagane Blue
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Pure White
  • Midnight Black
  • Chestnut Brown
Interior Colors
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,800
245/40R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,800
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
