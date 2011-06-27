  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI Q50
  4. Used 2017 INFINITI Q50
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Q50
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,650
See Q50 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$38,700
See Q50 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2323
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Starting MSRP
$38,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/580.0 mi.400.0/580.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG2323
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm295 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm300 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves2424
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Starting MSRP
$38,700
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Leather Seating Packageyesno
All Weather Packageyesyes
Driver Assistance Packageyesno
Maple Wood Trim Packageyesno
Premium Plus Packageyesno
Technology Packageyesno
Cargo Packageyesyes
Spare Tire Packageyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Starting MSRP
$38,700
16 total speakersyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesno
USB connectionyesyes
48 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesno
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyes
6 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Starting MSRP
$38,700
hands-free entryyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Illuminated Kick Platesyesno
Interior Accent Lighting Systemyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Starting MSRP
$38,700
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
compassnoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
leatheretteyesyes
Front leg room44.5 in.44.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room53.2 in.53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.52.5 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Premium Paintyesyes
Infiniti Welcome Lightingyesyes
19" Sport Tire and Wheel Packageyesno
Splash Guardsyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Maximum cargo capacity13.5 cu.ft.13.5 cu.ft.
Length188.3 in.188.3 in.
Curb weight3710 lbs.3710 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.13.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height56.8 in.56.8 in.
EPA interior volume113.5 cu.ft.113.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width71.8 in.71.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Majestic White
  • Hagane Blue
  • Midnight Black
  • Chestnut Brown
  • Black Obsidian
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Pure White
  • Black Obsidian
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Majestic White
  • Hagane Blue
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Pure White
  • Midnight Black
  • Chestnut Brown
Interior Colors
  • Wheat, leatherette
  • Stone, leatherette
  • Graphite, leatherette
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Wheat, leatherette
  • Stone, leatherette
  • Graphite, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Starting MSRP
$38,700
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyes
225/55R17 tiresyesyes
Run flat tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesno
polished alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Starting MSRP
$38,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,650
Starting MSRP
$38,700
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Q50 InventorySee Q50 Inventory

Related Used 2017 INFINITI Q50 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles