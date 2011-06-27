Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Q50 Sedan
2.0t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$59,268*
Total Cash Price
$29,985
2.0t 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$59,268*
Total Cash Price
$29,985
2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$51,335*
Total Cash Price
$25,971
2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$48,535*
Total Cash Price
$24,554
3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$65,802*
Total Cash Price
$33,290
Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$68,602*
Total Cash Price
$34,707
Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$66,735*
Total Cash Price
$33,762
Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$51,335*
Total Cash Price
$25,971
Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$62,535*
Total Cash Price
$31,637
3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$46,668*
Total Cash Price
$23,610
Q50 Hybrid
Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$52,268*
Total Cash Price
$26,443
Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$56,935*
Total Cash Price
$28,804
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q50 Sedan 2.0t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,213
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,326
|$1,365
|$6,440
|Maintenance
|$3,527
|$1,659
|$1,566
|$970
|$3,987
|$11,708
|Repairs
|$1,473
|$748
|$921
|$1,134
|$1,396
|$5,672
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,619
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,828
|Financing
|$1,613
|$1,297
|$960
|$601
|$217
|$4,688
|Depreciation
|$6,745
|$2,953
|$2,598
|$2,304
|$2,068
|$16,667
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,500
|$10,338
|$9,835
|$8,912
|$11,684
|$59,268
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q50 Sedan 2.0t 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,213
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,326
|$1,365
|$6,440
|Maintenance
|$3,527
|$1,659
|$1,566
|$970
|$3,987
|$11,708
|Repairs
|$1,473
|$748
|$921
|$1,134
|$1,396
|$5,672
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,619
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,828
|Financing
|$1,613
|$1,297
|$960
|$601
|$217
|$4,688
|Depreciation
|$6,745
|$2,953
|$2,598
|$2,304
|$2,068
|$16,667
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,500
|$10,338
|$9,835
|$8,912
|$11,684
|$59,268
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q50 Sedan 2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$5,578
|Maintenance
|$3,055
|$1,437
|$1,356
|$840
|$3,453
|$10,141
|Repairs
|$1,276
|$648
|$798
|$982
|$1,209
|$4,913
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,403
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,583
|Financing
|$1,397
|$1,123
|$832
|$520
|$188
|$4,060
|Depreciation
|$5,842
|$2,558
|$2,251
|$1,995
|$1,791
|$14,436
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,024
|$8,954
|$8,518
|$7,719
|$10,120
|$51,335
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q50 Sedan 2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$5,274
|Maintenance
|$2,888
|$1,358
|$1,282
|$795
|$3,265
|$9,588
|Repairs
|$1,206
|$613
|$754
|$929
|$1,143
|$4,645
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,326
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,497
|Financing
|$1,321
|$1,062
|$786
|$492
|$178
|$3,839
|Depreciation
|$5,523
|$2,418
|$2,128
|$1,887
|$1,693
|$13,649
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,150
|$8,466
|$8,054
|$7,298
|$9,568
|$48,535
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q50 Sedan 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,347
|$1,387
|$1,428
|$1,472
|$1,516
|$7,150
|Maintenance
|$3,916
|$1,841
|$1,739
|$1,077
|$4,426
|$12,999
|Repairs
|$1,636
|$830
|$1,022
|$1,259
|$1,550
|$6,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,798
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,029
|Financing
|$1,791
|$1,440
|$1,066
|$667
|$241
|$5,204
|Depreciation
|$7,489
|$3,278
|$2,885
|$2,558
|$2,295
|$18,505
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,539
|$11,477
|$10,919
|$9,894
|$12,972
|$65,802
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q50 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,404
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,535
|$1,580
|$7,454
|Maintenance
|$4,082
|$1,920
|$1,813
|$1,123
|$4,614
|$13,552
|Repairs
|$1,705
|$866
|$1,066
|$1,313
|$1,616
|$6,565
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,874
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,115
|Financing
|$1,867
|$1,501
|$1,111
|$695
|$251
|$5,426
|Depreciation
|$7,807
|$3,418
|$3,008
|$2,667
|$2,393
|$19,292
|Fuel
|$2,674
|$2,755
|$2,837
|$2,922
|$3,009
|$14,197
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,413
|$11,966
|$11,384
|$10,315
|$13,524
|$68,602
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q50 Sedan Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$1,449
|$1,493
|$1,537
|$7,252
|Maintenance
|$3,971
|$1,868
|$1,763
|$1,093
|$4,489
|$13,183
|Repairs
|$1,659
|$842
|$1,037
|$1,277
|$1,572
|$6,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,823
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,058
|Financing
|$1,816
|$1,460
|$1,081
|$676
|$245
|$5,278
|Depreciation
|$7,595
|$3,325
|$2,926
|$2,594
|$2,328
|$18,767
|Fuel
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,843
|$2,927
|$13,811
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,831
|$11,640
|$11,074
|$10,034
|$13,156
|$66,735
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q50 Sedan Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$5,578
|Maintenance
|$3,055
|$1,437
|$1,356
|$840
|$3,453
|$10,141
|Repairs
|$1,276
|$648
|$798
|$982
|$1,209
|$4,913
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,403
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,583
|Financing
|$1,397
|$1,123
|$832
|$520
|$188
|$4,060
|Depreciation
|$5,842
|$2,558
|$2,251
|$1,995
|$1,791
|$14,436
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,024
|$8,954
|$8,518
|$7,719
|$10,120
|$51,335
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q50 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,280
|$1,319
|$1,357
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$6,795
|Maintenance
|$3,721
|$1,750
|$1,652
|$1,024
|$4,206
|$12,353
|Repairs
|$1,554
|$789
|$972
|$1,197
|$1,473
|$5,984
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,709
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,928
|Financing
|$1,702
|$1,368
|$1,013
|$634
|$229
|$4,946
|Depreciation
|$7,117
|$3,116
|$2,742
|$2,431
|$2,182
|$17,586
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,511
|$2,586
|$2,664
|$2,743
|$12,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,520
|$10,908
|$10,377
|$9,403
|$12,328
|$62,535
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q50 Sedan 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$984
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$5,071
|Maintenance
|$2,777
|$1,306
|$1,233
|$764
|$3,139
|$9,219
|Repairs
|$1,160
|$589
|$725
|$893
|$1,099
|$4,466
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,275
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,439
|Financing
|$1,270
|$1,021
|$756
|$473
|$171
|$3,691
|Depreciation
|$5,311
|$2,325
|$2,046
|$1,814
|$1,628
|$13,124
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,567
|$8,140
|$7,744
|$7,017
|$9,200
|$46,668
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q50 Hybrid Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$5,680
|Maintenance
|$3,110
|$1,463
|$1,381
|$856
|$3,516
|$10,325
|Repairs
|$1,299
|$660
|$812
|$1,000
|$1,231
|$5,002
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,428
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,612
|Financing
|$1,422
|$1,144
|$847
|$530
|$192
|$4,134
|Depreciation
|$5,948
|$2,604
|$2,292
|$2,032
|$1,823
|$14,699
|Fuel
|$2,037
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$2,293
|$10,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,315
|$9,117
|$8,673
|$7,859
|$10,304
|$52,268
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Q50 Hybrid Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$1,236
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,187
|Maintenance
|$3,388
|$1,593
|$1,504
|$932
|$3,830
|$11,247
|Repairs
|$1,415
|$719
|$885
|$1,089
|$1,341
|$5,449
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,556
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,756
|Financing
|$1,549
|$1,246
|$922
|$577
|$209
|$4,503
|Depreciation
|$6,479
|$2,837
|$2,496
|$2,213
|$1,986
|$16,011
|Fuel
|$2,219
|$2,286
|$2,355
|$2,425
|$2,497
|$11,783
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,772
|$9,931
|$9,448
|$8,561
|$11,224
|$56,935
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 INFINITI Q50 in Virginia is:not available
