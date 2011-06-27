  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI Q50
  4. Used 2015 INFINITI Q50
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Q50
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,800
See Q50 Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)516.2/640.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.8 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,800
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Navigation Packageyes
All Weather Packageyes
Appearance Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Deluxe Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,800
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,800
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,800
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Interior Ambient Lightingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,800
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.2 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Pearl Paintyes
Infiniti Welcome Lightingyes
19" Bright Finish Accessory Wheelsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Maximum cargo capacity9.4 cu.ft.
Length189.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.4 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Exterior Colors
  • Chestnut Bronze
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Hagane Blue
  • Venetian Ruby
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Black Obsidian
  • Malbec Black
  • Moonlight White
Interior Colors
  • Stone, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,800
245/40R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,800
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Q50 Inventory

Related Used 2015 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles