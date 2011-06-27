Used 2015 INFINITI Q50 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Q50 Sedan
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$41,852*
Total Cash Price
$20,206
Hybrid Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$53,152*
Total Cash Price
$25,662
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$53,152*
Total Cash Price
$25,662
Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$46,037*
Total Cash Price
$22,227
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$43,526*
Total Cash Price
$21,014
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$59,011*
Total Cash Price
$28,490
Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$61,522*
Total Cash Price
$29,703
Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$59,848*
Total Cash Price
$28,895
Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$46,037*
Total Cash Price
$22,227
Hybrid Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$56,082*
Total Cash Price
$27,076
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q50 Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$984
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$5,071
|Maintenance
|$1,159
|$1,223
|$871
|$2,257
|$1,783
|$7,293
|Repairs
|$482
|$589
|$719
|$892
|$756
|$3,438
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,098
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,262
|Financing
|$1,087
|$874
|$647
|$404
|$147
|$3,159
|Depreciation
|$4,865
|$2,115
|$1,860
|$1,650
|$1,481
|$11,971
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,465
|$7,700
|$7,081
|$8,276
|$7,330
|$41,852
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q50 Sedan Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$5,578
|Maintenance
|$1,275
|$1,345
|$958
|$2,483
|$1,961
|$8,022
|Repairs
|$530
|$648
|$791
|$981
|$832
|$3,782
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,208
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,388
|Financing
|$1,196
|$961
|$712
|$444
|$162
|$3,475
|Depreciation
|$5,352
|$2,327
|$2,046
|$1,815
|$1,629
|$13,168
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,612
|$8,470
|$7,789
|$9,104
|$8,063
|$46,037
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q50 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$5,274
|Maintenance
|$1,205
|$1,272
|$906
|$2,347
|$1,854
|$7,585
|Repairs
|$501
|$613
|$748
|$928
|$786
|$3,576
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,142
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,312
|Financing
|$1,130
|$909
|$673
|$420
|$153
|$3,285
|Depreciation
|$5,060
|$2,200
|$1,934
|$1,716
|$1,540
|$12,450
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,924
|$8,008
|$7,364
|$8,607
|$7,623
|$43,526
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q50 Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,347
|$1,387
|$1,428
|$1,472
|$1,516
|$7,150
|Maintenance
|$1,634
|$1,724
|$1,228
|$3,182
|$2,514
|$10,283
|Repairs
|$680
|$830
|$1,014
|$1,258
|$1,066
|$4,848
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,548
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,779
|Financing
|$1,533
|$1,232
|$912
|$570
|$207
|$4,454
|Depreciation
|$6,860
|$2,982
|$2,623
|$2,327
|$2,088
|$16,879
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,166
|$10,857
|$9,984
|$11,669
|$10,335
|$59,011
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q50 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,404
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,535
|$1,580
|$7,454
|Maintenance
|$1,704
|$1,798
|$1,280
|$3,318
|$2,621
|$10,721
|Repairs
|$709
|$866
|$1,057
|$1,311
|$1,111
|$5,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,614
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,855
|Financing
|$1,598
|$1,285
|$951
|$594
|$216
|$4,644
|Depreciation
|$7,152
|$3,109
|$2,734
|$2,426
|$2,177
|$17,597
|Fuel
|$2,674
|$2,755
|$2,837
|$2,922
|$3,009
|$14,197
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,854
|$11,319
|$10,409
|$12,166
|$10,775
|$61,522
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q50 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$1,449
|$1,493
|$1,537
|$7,252
|Maintenance
|$1,657
|$1,749
|$1,246
|$3,228
|$2,550
|$10,429
|Repairs
|$689
|$842
|$1,028
|$1,276
|$1,081
|$4,916
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,570
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,805
|Financing
|$1,554
|$1,250
|$925
|$578
|$210
|$4,517
|Depreciation
|$6,957
|$3,024
|$2,660
|$2,360
|$2,118
|$17,119
|Fuel
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,843
|$2,927
|$13,811
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,395
|$11,011
|$10,126
|$11,835
|$10,482
|$59,848
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q50 Sedan Hybrid Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,280
|$1,319
|$1,357
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$6,795
|Maintenance
|$1,553
|$1,639
|$1,167
|$3,024
|$2,389
|$9,773
|Repairs
|$646
|$789
|$963
|$1,195
|$1,013
|$4,607
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,471
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,691
|Financing
|$1,457
|$1,171
|$867
|$541
|$197
|$4,233
|Depreciation
|$6,519
|$2,834
|$2,492
|$2,211
|$1,985
|$16,041
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,511
|$2,586
|$2,664
|$2,743
|$12,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,363
|$10,318
|$9,489
|$11,090
|$9,822
|$56,082
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 INFINITI Q50 in Virginia is:not available
