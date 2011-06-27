  1. Home
Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Q50
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,800
See Q50 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Torque269 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower328 hp @ 7000 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Leather Seating Packageyes
Navigation Packageyes
All Weather Packageyes
Deluxe Touring Packageyes
Appearance Packageyes
Tire and Wheel Package- AWDyes
Cargo Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Spare Tire Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,800
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,800
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Interior Ambient Lightingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,800
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,800
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.2 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Infiniti Welcome Lightingyes
19" Upsize Bright Finish Accessory T&W Pkg- AWDyes
17" Bright Finish Accessory Wheelsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Front track59.8 in.
Length188.3 in.
Curb weight3787 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.26 cd.
Height57.2 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width69.8 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Black Obsidian
  • Moonlight White
  • Hagane Blue
  • Venetian Ruby
  • Chestnut Bronze
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Malbec Black
Interior Colors
  • Stone, leather
  • Stone, leatherette
  • Graphite, leatherette
  • Wheat, leatherette
  • Graphite, leather
  • Wheat, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,800
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/55R17 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
