Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Torque269 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower328 hp @ 7000 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,950
All Weather Packageyes
Appearance Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Moonroof Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,950
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,950
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Interior Ambient Lightingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,950
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.2 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Infiniti Welcome Lightingyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Front track59.8 in.
Length188.3 in.
Curb weight3748 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.26 cd.
Height57.2 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width71.8 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Black Obsidian
  • Moonlight White
  • Hagane Blue
  • Malbec Black
  • Venetian Ruby
  • Chestnut Bronze
  • Graphite Shadow
Interior Colors
  • Stone, leatherette
  • Graphite, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,950
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/55R17 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,950
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
