Used 2002 INFINITI Q45 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|342.4/492.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|333 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.5 l
|Horsepower
|340 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|8 total speakers
|yes
|300 watts stereo output
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|AM/FM in glove compartment-CD stereo
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Multi-CD located in glove compartment
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|leather and wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.2 in.
|Front leg room
|44 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.9 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|58 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.2 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|62.2 in.
|Length
|199.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3801 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.30 cd.
|Height
|58.9 in.
|Wheel base
|113 in.
|Width
|72.6 in.
|Rear track
|61.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P225/55R V tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
