Used 2002 INFINITI Q45 Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Q45
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.4/492.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque333 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
300 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Front leg room44 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room58 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track62.2 in.
Length199.6 in.
Curb weight3801 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height58.9 in.
Wheel base113 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Obsidian
  • Hunter Green
  • Desert Platinum
  • Twilight Blue
  • Millenium Jade
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Titanium
  • Royal Cabernet
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
