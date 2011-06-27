  1. Home
Used 2001 INFINITI Q45 Luxury Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.4/449.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.1 l
Horsepower266 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
200 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
electric and diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Length199.6 in.
Curb weight4007 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Pearl
  • London Gray
  • Hunter Green
  • Aspen White/Platinum Frost
  • Aspen White
  • Tuscan Beige
  • Titanium
  • Black Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Stone Beige
  • Graphite
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
