Estimated values
2001 INFINITI Q45 Touring 4dr Sedan (4.1L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,955
|$3,927
|$4,467
|Clean
|$2,627
|$3,499
|$3,979
|Average
|$1,970
|$2,642
|$3,004
|Rough
|$1,313
|$1,784
|$2,028
Estimated values
2001 INFINITI Q45 Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.1L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,966
|$2,634
|$3,004
|Clean
|$1,747
|$2,347
|$2,676
|Average
|$1,310
|$1,772
|$2,020
|Rough
|$874
|$1,197
|$1,364