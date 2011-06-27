  1. Home
Used 2000 INFINITI Q45 Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Q45
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg16/21 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.4/449.4 mi.342.4/449.4 mi.342.4/449.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.4 gal.21.4 gal.21.4 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.1 l4.1 l4.1 l
Horsepower266 hp @ 5600 rpm266 hp @ 5600 rpm266 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.43.6 in.43.6 in.
Front hip room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Measurements
Length199.6 in.199.6 in.199.6 in.
Curb weight4007 lbs.4043 lbs.4007 lbs.
Gross weight4895 lbs.4895 lbs.4895 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.4 cu.ft.28.4 cu.ft.28.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.5.8 in.5.8 in.
Height56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.111.4 in.111.4 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hunter Green Pearl
  • Aspen White/Platinum Frost Pearl
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl Metallic
  • Aspen White Pearl
  • Tuscan Beige Metallic
  • Black Obsidian
  • Bordeaux Pearl
  • Hunter Green Pearl
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl Metallic
  • Tuscan Beige Metallic
  • Bordeaux Pearl
  • Aspen White Pearl
  • Aspen White/Platinum Frost Pearl
  • Black Obsidian
  • Tuscan Beige Metallic
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl Metallic
  • Hunter Green Pearl
  • Black Obsidian
  • Aspen White/Platinum Frost Pearl
  • Aspen White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Stone Beige
  • Black
  • Stone Beige
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Beige
  • Stone Beige
  • Black
