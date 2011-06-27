Used 1999 INFINITI Q45 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|342.4/470.8 mi.
|342.4/470.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.4 gal.
|21.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.1 l
|4.1 l
|Horsepower
|266 hp @ 5600 rpm
|266 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Measurements
|Height
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|Wheel base
|111.4 in.
|111.4 in.
|Length
|199.6 in.
|199.6 in.
|Width
|71.7 in.
|71.7 in.
|Curb weight
|4007 lbs.
|4007 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Q45
Related Used 1999 INFINITI Q45 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60