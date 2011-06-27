  1. Home
Used 1999 INFINITI Q45 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.4/470.8 mi.342.4/470.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.4 gal.21.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size4.1 l4.1 l
Horsepower266 hp @ 5600 rpm266 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Measurements
Height56.9 in.56.9 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.111.4 in.
Length199.6 in.199.6 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.
Curb weight4007 lbs.4007 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen White/Platinum Frost Mica
  • Tuscan Beige Metallic
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Pewter
  • Bordeaux Pearl Pearl
  • Black Obsidian
  • Aspen White Pearl
  • Hunter Green Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Stone Beige
  • Black
  • Beige
