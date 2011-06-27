  1. Home
Used 1995 INFINITI Q45 A Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Q45
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque292 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.5 l
Horsepower278 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room32.0 in.
Measurements
Length199.8 in.
Curb weight4039 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Starfire Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Amethyst Metallic
  • Arctic White Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Blue Amethyst Metallic
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Champagne Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Ivory Quartz Metallic
  • Deep Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
