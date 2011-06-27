Used 1995 INFINITI Q45 Sedan Consumer Reviews
The best for the $$
This is the second q45 I have owned. First a 92 and now the 95. Both with traction control. As the title says the best purchase of a used autoI have ever made. Quality, comfort and the right price - this car must be driven to be appreciated!
Diamand in the Rough
Only three words can explain this car... Class, Comfort, and Authority....
a work of art
I am a 16 year old and you can imagine what boys do at this age. I am proud to say that my car has given me 0, and I repeat 0 trouble. IT is a awsome car. Very reliable and safe. It performance is good not great but good, enough for a teen ager. I highly recomend it to everyone. No matter its age. Once again Japan wins the reliableilty and craftsmanship trophy.
Luxury gem
This is an extremely reliable luxury vehicle and has been one of the best cars I have purchased. The interior is luxurious, the engine is smooth, and it has alot of power under the hood.
All around great car
The infiniti q45 is an all around fun to drive luxury sedan. It has plenty of horsepower to get you there and great brakes to stop you when you get there.
