Estimated values
1995 INFINITI Q45 A 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,039
|$1,901
|$2,371
|Clean
|$925
|$1,697
|$2,117
|Average
|$698
|$1,291
|$1,610
|Rough
|$470
|$884
|$1,104
Estimated values
1995 INFINITI Q45 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$800
|$1,294
|$1,565
|Clean
|$712
|$1,156
|$1,398
|Average
|$537
|$879
|$1,063
|Rough
|$362
|$602
|$729