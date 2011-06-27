  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI Q45
  4. Used 1994 INFINITI Q45
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 INFINITI Q45 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Q45
Overview
See Q45 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.5/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque292 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l
Horsepower278 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.4 in.
Rear leg room32.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Length199.8 in.
Curb weight4039 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen White Pearl Glow Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • White Pearl Metallic
  • Mulberry Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Ivory Quartz Pearl Metallic
  • Bamboo Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Basil Green Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl Metallic
  • Beige Silk Metallic
  • Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Gray Anthracite Pearl Metallic
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
See Q45 Inventory

Related Used 1994 INFINITI Q45 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles