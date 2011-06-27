Used 1994 INFINITI Q45 Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.88 out of 5 stars Solid Ingolf Duphorn II , 10/07/2003 4dr Sedan 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The Q 45 has proved be to be a worthy investment for my self. I purchased this vehicle for $3,800. It had 144,000miles and is a 94'. I've owned this car for 2years now , and it has been a jem!! The power is awesome and it still turns heads. There is no way I would purchase a car new, I would rather ride in pure luxury at a fraction of the cost. Report Abuse

4.63 out of 5 stars This is an Awesome Care, would recomend Nick , 01/03/2007 A 4dr Sedan 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car after my 1987 Mercedez-Benz 300d Turbo decided to keel over on me January 1, 2007. (Happy Freaking NEW YEARS RIGHT?) Anyway I searched and searched for Infiniti's that had a sporty look while offering power and This one Will DRIVE you into the ground if you could steer it! I can't believe that after 121,000 miles it still purrs like a kitten, and growls like a lion when needed. I have some minor repairs to make but at 2,500 dollars for the car, it was a steal.

4.63 out of 5 stars Luxury Muscle car Miguel , 05/28/2005 4dr Sedan 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The 1994 infiniti Q45 has been my daily cruiser for years now. its powerful v8 lets me merge into traffic without worring about the 5.0 mustang trying to accelerate to not let me in. the interior is classy and comfortable,the suspension won best in luxury class in 1994 and it proves it every day on the horrible nyc roads. its design dosent show its age. it has many options that were advanced for its time. over all its a beautiful luxurious car able to be held up agains the big boys of mercedes bmw and audi anyday..

4.88 out of 5 stars Very good to have Ricky , 03/24/2010 A 4dr Sedan 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchase the car brand new I'm very happy. Still driving good only repair I have battery. knock sensor, oil change.and 4 times brake change use only infinity parts.