Used 1994 INFINITI Q45 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Solid
The Q 45 has proved be to be a worthy investment for my self. I purchased this vehicle for $3,800. It had 144,000miles and is a 94'. I've owned this car for 2years now , and it has been a jem!! The power is awesome and it still turns heads. There is no way I would purchase a car new, I would rather ride in pure luxury at a fraction of the cost.
This is an Awesome Care, would recomend
I bought this car after my 1987 Mercedez-Benz 300d Turbo decided to keel over on me January 1, 2007. (Happy Freaking NEW YEARS RIGHT?) Anyway I searched and searched for Infiniti's that had a sporty look while offering power and This one Will DRIVE you into the ground if you could steer it! I can't believe that after 121,000 miles it still purrs like a kitten, and growls like a lion when needed. I have some minor repairs to make but at 2,500 dollars for the car, it was a steal.
Luxury Muscle car
The 1994 infiniti Q45 has been my daily cruiser for years now. its powerful v8 lets me merge into traffic without worring about the 5.0 mustang trying to accelerate to not let me in. the interior is classy and comfortable,the suspension won best in luxury class in 1994 and it proves it every day on the horrible nyc roads. its design dosent show its age. it has many options that were advanced for its time. over all its a beautiful luxurious car able to be held up agains the big boys of mercedes bmw and audi anyday..
Very good to have
I purchase the car brand new I'm very happy. Still driving good only repair I have battery. knock sensor, oil change.and 4 times brake change use only infinity parts.
Q45A Highs & Lows
My experience with the Q was awesome when I first got it.The Limited Slip work and everything, but time passed and it went then the Antilock brakes went shortly thereafter. I just want to know what is the cost of all this stuff because I'm scared to go to the dealership to ask for fear of them having hike-up prices because I'm still driving a classic beauty on the street. Let's just face it, the 90-95 Q's look better than newer models(00- 05).
