Used 1992 INFINITI Q45 Sedan Consumer Reviews
1992 Infiniti Q45
I loved my "Q" I hated my "Q" ! Transmission failure at 65,000 miles. Engine failure at 126,000 miles. Piston hit valve total engine loss. AC failed. Window lifts front doors failed. Sun roof motor, antenna motor, door lock driver side failed. Easily the most costly and unreliable car I have ever owned. No Nissans for me EVER!!!
An excellent choice
I purchased this vehicle approximately 5 years ago and am the second owner. The car has been everything one could ask for. It is stylish, fun to drive, comfortable, safe, and does not attract unwelcome attention. Best of all, I have over 100k miles and it has been 100% rock solid reliable. I take good care of my vehicles, but this thing seems like it was carved out of one solid block of metal. Strongly recommended.
A blast to drive
I have loved this car ever since I bought it. It has a very power engine and is yet very comfy. If someone gets a 90-93 THEY HAVE TO REPLACE the chain guides for the timing chains. They are plastic from the factory and break. If the guides break the timing chain can flop around and the crankshaft or cam can jump a tooth resulting in piston to valve contact. The updated versions are metal backed and do not fail. This is a very big job for the D.I.Y'er. At the dealer expect to pay $3000 for the job. If you do it yourself the parts will cost $200 Once the chain guides are done with proper maintenance these cars can go to 300,000K easy! These cars are great and VERY reliable
From now on I will only buy Infiniti
This has been the best car ever it a head turner. I like the quality of the make and even though it is older it is still very much in style.
A Little Trouble, But Well Worth It
I've had my 92 Q45 for several years, and over 70K miles. It has been a fairly trouble free car and quite a joy to drive. It has great power. It is virtually effortless to drive. It rides like a cloud on air. If you like tight stearing and road feel like a BMW, this is not the car for you. I did finally have one major expense after 100K miles. I needed to replace the fuel injectors. That cost me 1600, but now it runs like new again. My major issues with the car concern the annual cost of ownership. You have to pay fairly high insurance rates, plus it only takes premium gasoline that it tends to drink up in city driving.
Related Used 1992 INFINITI Q45 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2014
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2011
- Used Kia Sportage 2008
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Ford F-250 1992
- Used FIAT 500 2016
- Used GMC Yukon 1997
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2008
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2012
- Used Volvo XC90 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- Mitsubishi Mirage 2021
- BMW 4 Series 2021
- 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport
- 2022 Subaru WRX News
- 2020 Audi A6
- Honda HR-V 2021
- 2022 GMC Yukon News
- BMW i3 2021
- Dodge Challenger 2021
Other models to consider
- Nissan Z 2020
- Nissan Titan 2021
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- 2023 Nissan Z
- 2021 Nissan NV Passenger
- Nissan Sentra 2020
- 2021 Nissan NV200
- 2020 Nissan Versa
- 2020 Nissan Frontier
- Nissan Altima 2020
Research similar vehicles
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2021 Toyota Sienna
- 2022 Kia Carnival
- Honda Odyssey 2022
- Chrysler Pacifica 2021
- Toyota Sienna 2020
- Chrysler Voyager 2021
- 2021 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Kia Carnival 2022
Recommended
- Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2003 Regular Cab Features Specs
- Ram 2500 2007 Truck Features Specs
- Ram 2500 2009 Truck Features Specs
- Ram 3500 2001 Features Specs
- Ram 3500 2006 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Chrysler Aspen in San Marcos, CA
- Used BMW X5 in Union City, NJ
- Used Mini Hardtop-4-Door in Buckeye, AZ
- Used Honda Accord-Hybrid in Passaic, NJ
- Used Lexus Ux-200 in Berkeley, CA
- Used Audi RS-5 in Redondo Beach, CA
- Used BMW X2 in Coconut Creek, FL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-2500Hd-Classic in Bloomington, IL
- Used Chevrolet Trax in Sugar Land, TX
- Used Maserati Granturismo-Convertible in Corona, CA
- Used Buick Cascada in Sugar Land, TX
- Used Chevrolet Trax in Jupiter, FL
- Used Mclaren 600LT in Richardson, TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gls-Class in Westminster, CA
- Used Ford Fiesta in Waterloo, IA
- Used Acura MDX in Cicero, IL
- Used Jeep Grand-Cherokee-Srt in Baytown, TX
- Used Ford C-Max-Energi in New Britain, CT
- Used Mclaren 600Lt-Spider in Seattle, WA