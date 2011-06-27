  1. Home
Used 1992 INFINITI Q45 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Q45
1992 Infiniti Q45

johny, 03/07/2008
4dr Sedan
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I loved my "Q" I hated my "Q" ! Transmission failure at 65,000 miles. Engine failure at 126,000 miles. Piston hit valve total engine loss. AC failed. Window lifts front doors failed. Sun roof motor, antenna motor, door lock driver side failed. Easily the most costly and unreliable car I have ever owned. No Nissans for me EVER!!!

4.75 out of 5 stars

An excellent choice

phoks1, 08/12/2002
4dr Sedan
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased this vehicle approximately 5 years ago and am the second owner. The car has been everything one could ask for. It is stylish, fun to drive, comfortable, safe, and does not attract unwelcome attention. Best of all, I have over 100k miles and it has been 100% rock solid reliable. I take good care of my vehicles, but this thing seems like it was carved out of one solid block of metal. Strongly recommended.

4.75 out of 5 stars

A blast to drive

Joseph B, 03/20/2007
A 4dr Sedan
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have loved this car ever since I bought it. It has a very power engine and is yet very comfy. If someone gets a 90-93 THEY HAVE TO REPLACE the chain guides for the timing chains. They are plastic from the factory and break. If the guides break the timing chain can flop around and the crankshaft or cam can jump a tooth resulting in piston to valve contact. The updated versions are metal backed and do not fail. This is a very big job for the D.I.Y'er. At the dealer expect to pay $3000 for the job. If you do it yourself the parts will cost $200 Once the chain guides are done with proper maintenance these cars can go to 300,000K easy! These cars are great and VERY reliable

4.75 out of 5 stars

From now on I will only buy Infiniti

Pimp, 05/14/2002
A 4dr Sedan
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This has been the best car ever it a head turner. I like the quality of the make and even though it is older it is still very much in style.

4.63 out of 5 stars

A Little Trouble, But Well Worth It

Nomad, 07/06/2002
4dr Sedan
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've had my 92 Q45 for several years, and over 70K miles. It has been a fairly trouble free car and quite a joy to drive. It has great power. It is virtually effortless to drive. It rides like a cloud on air. If you like tight stearing and road feel like a BMW, this is not the car for you. I did finally have one major expense after 100K miles. I needed to replace the fuel injectors. That cost me 1600, but now it runs like new again. My major issues with the car concern the annual cost of ownership. You have to pay fairly high insurance rates, plus it only takes premium gasoline that it tends to drink up in city driving.

