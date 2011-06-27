  1. Home
Used 1992 INFINITI Q45 Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Q45
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1517
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/382.5 mi.337.5/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.22.5 gal.
Combined MPG1517
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque292 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm292 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l4.5 l
Horsepower278 hp @ 6000 rpm278 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.38.2 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.55.2 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.36.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.4 in.56.4 in.
Rear leg room32.0 in.32.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.
Measurements
Length199.8 in.199.8 in.
Curb weight4156 lbs.3929 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.14.8 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.56.5 in.
Wheel base113.4 in.113.2 in.
Width71.9 in.71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • White
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • White Pearl Glow Metallic
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Misty Blue Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Moonglow White Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Super White
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Bayou Pearl Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Purplish Blue Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl Metallic
  • Santa Fe Brown Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Santa Fe Brown Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • White
  • Bayou Pearl Metallic
  • Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Moonglow White Pearl Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • White Pearl Glow Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Purplish Blue Metallic
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Super White
  • Satin White Pearl Metallic
  • Misty Blue Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
