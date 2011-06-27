Used 1991 INFINITI Q45 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|17
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 mpg
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|337.5/450.0 mi.
|292.5/382.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|22.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|292 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|292 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.5 l
|4.5 l
|Horsepower
|278 hp @ 6000 rpm
|278 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.3 ft.
|37.3 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|43.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.3 in.
|36.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.0 in.
|32.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|199.8 in.
|199.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3950 lbs.
|3950 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.8 cu.ft.
|14.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.4 in.
|4.4 in.
|Height
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|Wheel base
|113.2 in.
|113.2 in.
|Width
|71.9 in.
|71.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
