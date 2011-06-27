  1. Home
Used 1991 INFINITI Q45 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Q45
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1715
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.5/450.0 mi.292.5/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.22.5 gal.
Combined MPG1715
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque292 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm292 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l4.5 l
Horsepower278 hp @ 6000 rpm278 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.38.2 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.36.3 in.
Rear leg room32.0 in.32.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.
Measurements
Length199.8 in.199.8 in.
Curb weight3950 lbs.3950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.14.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.4.4 in.
Height56.3 in.56.3 in.
Wheel base113.2 in.113.2 in.
Width71.9 in.71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Bayou Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Super Black
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl Metallic
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • White Pearl Glow Metallic
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • White
  • Moonglow Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Misty Blue Metallic
  • Super White
  • Santa Fe Brown Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Blue Metallic
  • Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Brown Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
