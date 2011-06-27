  1. Home
Used 2015 INFINITI Q40 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Q40
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,550
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,550
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,550
Torque269 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower328 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,550
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,550
Navigation Plus Packageyes
Moonroof Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,550
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,550
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,550
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,550
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Carpeted Trunk Mat, Trunk Net and First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,550
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,550
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,550
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,550
Rear Deck Lid Spoiler & Midnight Black Grilleyes
Pearl Paintyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,550
Maximum cargo capacity13.5 cu.ft.
Length187.9 in.
Curb weight3821 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume110.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width69.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,550
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Moonlight White
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Black Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Stone, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,550
inside mounted spare tireyes
225/55R17 95V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,550
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
