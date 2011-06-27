  1. Home
Used 2007 INFINITI M45 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$49,100
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1818
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$49,100
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$49,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$49,100
Torque336 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm336 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l4.5 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 6400 rpm325 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves3232
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$49,100
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$49,100
diversity antennayesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$49,100
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
alloy trim on doorsyesno
front seatback storageyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
cargo netyesyes
first aid kityesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
alloy trim on dashyesno
overhead console with storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
alloy trim on center consoleyesno
front door pocketsyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyes
trunk lightyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
wood trim on center consolenoyes
wood trim on dashnoyes
wood trim on doorsnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$49,100
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote window operationyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$49,100
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$49,100
10 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
sport front seatsyesno
driver cooled seatyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
passenger cooled seatyesyes
Front leg room44.2 in.44.2 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesyes
manualyesyes
leatheryesyes
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.58.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.
bucket front seatsnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$49,100
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$49,100
Front track60.2 in.60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4032 lbs.4005 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd..28 cd.
Length192.6 in.192.6 in.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.1 in.
Height59.5 in.59.4 in.
EPA interior volume120.1 cu.ft.120.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.2 in.114.2 in.
Width70.8 in.70.8 in.
Rear track60.8 in.60.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$49,100
Exterior Colors
  • Umbria Grey Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
  • Black Obsidian
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Liquid Platinum Metallic
  • Serengeti Sand Metallic
  • Crimson Roulette Pearl
  • Diamond Graphite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Bourbon, leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Bourbon, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$49,100
245/40R W tiresyesno
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesno
Performance tiresyesno
alloy wheelsyesyes
245/45R V tiresnoyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyes
All season tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$49,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,550
Starting MSRP
$49,100
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
