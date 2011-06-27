  1. Home
Used 2006 INFINITI M45 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2006 M45
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque340 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
160-watt audio outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
first aid kityes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3948 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd.
Length192.6 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height59.4 in.
EPA interior volume120.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Width70.8 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Obsidian
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
  • Crimson Roulette Pearl
  • Serengeti Sand Metallic
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Diamond Graphite Metallic
  • Umbria Grey Metallic
  • Liquid Platinum Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Bourbon, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/45R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
