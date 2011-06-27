  1. Home
Used 2006 INFINITI M45 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1818
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/420 mi.320/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.20 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque340 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm340 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l4.5 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 6400 rpm335 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves3232
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesno
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesno
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
alloy trim on doorsyesno
front seatback storageyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
cargo netyesyes
first aid kityesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
alloy trim on dashyesno
cruise controlyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
alloy trim on center consoleyesno
front door pocketsyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
wood trim on center consolenoyes
wood trim on dashnoyes
wood trim on doorsnoyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote window operationyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
sport front seatsyesyes
driver cooled seatyesno
multi-level heating driver seatyesno
passenger cooled seatyesno
Front leg room44.2 in.44.2 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesyes
manualyesno
leatheryesyes
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.58.2 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyesyes
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyes
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3995 lbs.3948 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd..28 cd.
Length192.6 in.192.6 in.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.1 in.
Height59.5 in.59.4 in.
EPA interior volume120.1 cu.ft.120.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.2 in.114.2 in.
Width70.8 in.70.8 in.
Rear track60.8 in.60.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Obsidian
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
  • Crimson Roulette Pearl
  • Serengeti Sand Metallic
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Diamond Graphite Metallic
  • Umbria Grey Metallic
  • Liquid Platinum Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Bourbon, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesno
P245/40R W tiresyesno
Performance tiresyesno
alloy wheelsyesyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsnoyes
All season tiresnoyes
P245/45R V tiresnoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
