Used 2004 INFINITI M45 Sedan Consumer Reviews
It's going to be a classic
Bought my 2004 brand new right after my BMW 540i came out of the shop, Again. It is an awesome car that is not well known. I took a BMW 530 to task with no problem. No one knows what this "sleeper" can do. Most don't even know what the M45 is. At 70 MPH this car is asking you to please let it go faster. At 100 MPH its asking to please open it up all the way. During that time it feels and handles like a German car and the stereo is going, so pay attention to your driving. If you can't handle or appreciate very fast cars, go get a something else. This one is a dark horse among many wannabes. At today's prices its a steal. They won't be so low for long.
A lot of car for the money!
I wanted a Mercedes E500 since I've been driving Mercedes cars three years, but it stickers for $63k with the options I like. I decided to look at the 2003 Infiniti M45. The performance is fantastic! It looks great inside with plenty of new tech equipment and the exterior design is classic and modern. It has 340 hp compared to 302 hp in the Mercedes E500 and $17000 less on the MSRP. WOW!!! I love this car.
AWESOME BABY
I have had three Q45's before the M45 and this was not a step down. The M45 is a truely enjoyable and fun ride. The M45 handles the road and is much more sporty than the flagship Q. The acceleration is mesmerizing. The driver seat encompass the body like a glove. A splendid vehicle. The only negative is the confusing instumentation.
Getaway Car
Car shopping last weekend, drove this with the dealer saleswoamn in the back seat. Impressively fast and nimble for any car, let alone a heavy one, I found it could comfortably double recommended highway exit ramp speeds w/o noticeable oversteer or tire complaint. The silent V8 had real thrust to adjust high-speed handling and accelerate from 100+ mph. As the owner of an '01 M Coupe, I tend to like odd-duck styling. My impression? This car is fun and off beat. (And probably superior to the E-class my father owns - he thinks so.) I was guessing this was what a Tokyo gangster must drive.
So Smooth!
Giant engine thrust and silent cabin, clean understated lines, comfortable appointments and no defects in 5,ooo miles, better than '01 M Coupe, '02 Benz E previously owned. Narrow width and cabin isolation make it good city car, power and wheelbase a fine highway cruiser. At cruise cont. 60mph got 28mpg. Very pleased. Super low price.
Related Used 2004 INFINITI M45 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2009
- Used Nissan Versa 2008
- Used Scion TC 2011 For Sale
- Used Acura RLX 2005
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2011 For Sale
- Used Audi S5 2010
- Used Nissan Z 2013
- Used Chevrolet Blazer 2003
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 1998
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Challenger
- 2022 Kia Carnival
- 2020 Impala
- 2020 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Terrain
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2021
- 2020 Hyundai Elantra
- 2022 Volkswagen Atlas News
Other models to consider
- 2021 Ioniq Electric
- 2021 Hyundai Tucson
- 2021 Hyundai Accent
- 2021 Veloster
- 2021 Santa Fe
- 2020 Hyundai Elantra
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- 2020 Palisade
- 2021 Hyundai Sonata
- 2020 Hyundai Kona
Research similar vehicles
- 2021 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Toyota GR Supra
- BMW M4 CS 2020
- 2021 Audi TT RS
- McLaren 720S 2020
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- Ford Shelby GT350 2020
- 2020 911
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2021
Recommended
- Chrysler Pacifica 2010 Features Specs
- Chrysler Pacifica 2010 Features Specs
- Chrysler Pacifica 2010 Features Specs
- Chrysler Pacifica 2012 Features Specs
- Chrysler Pacifica 2013 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Buick Century in Santa Monica, CA
- Used Cadillac XT4 in San Mateo, CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500-Ld in Richmond, CA
- Used Chevrolet Colorado in Chapel Hill, NC
- Used Saturn Aura in Des Plaines, IL
- Used Ford Focus in Union City, CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500Hd in Broomfield, CO
- Used Toyota Yaris-Ia in Marysville, WA
- Used Jeep Patriot in Apex, NC
- Used Ford Expedition in Chino Hills, CA
- Used Mclaren 650S-Coupe in La Habra, CA
- Used Hyundai Santa-Fe in Somerville, MA
- Used Mini Cooper in Santa Clara, CA
- Used Honda Accord-Hybrid in Davis, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Conway, AR
- Used Volvo XC40 in Woodland, CA
- Used Dodge Journey in Pawtucket, RI
- Used Honda Passport in Compton, CA
- Used Honda Passport in Franklin, TN
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Velar in Temple, TX
- Used Aston-Martin Rapide-S in Riverside, CA
- Used Saturn S-Series in Norwalk, CT
- Used Toyota Corolla-Im in Racine, WI