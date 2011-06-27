Used 2004 INFINITI M45 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,250
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|337.6/464.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|333 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.5 l
|Horsepower
|340 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|40 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|diversity antenna
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|225 watts stereo output
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|first aid kit
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|Rear and cargo floor mats
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.6 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|59.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3851 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4830 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.31 cd.
|Length
|197.2 in.
|Ground clearance
|5.7 in.
|Height
|57.6 in.
|EPA interior volume
|103.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|110.2 in.
|Width
|69.7 in.
|Rear track
|59.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|P235/45R W tires
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
