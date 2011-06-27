  1. Home
Used 2004 INFINITI M45 Features & Specs

More about the 2004 M45
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque333 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
225 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3851 lbs.
Gross weight4830 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length197.2 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume103.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track59.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Obsidian
  • Emerald Mist
  • Garnet Fire
  • Diamond Graphite
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Desert Platinum
  • Twilight Blue
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Willow
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P235/45R W tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles