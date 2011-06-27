Used 2010 INFINITI M35 x Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|320.0/440.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Torque
|262 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|303 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Technology Package
|yes
|Advanced Technology Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|diversity antenna
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|160-watt audio output
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|first aid kit
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Carpeted Trunk Mat
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|44.2 in.
|manual
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.2 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.1 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Rear Decklid Spoiler
|yes
|18" Polished Wheels
|yes
|Splash Guards - Set of 4
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Front track
|61.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|14.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4058 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5031 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.9 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.28 cd.
|Length
|194.1 in.
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|Height
|60.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|120.1 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|114.2 in.
|Width
|71.1 in.
|Rear track
|60.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|245/45R18 96V tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,950
|Basic
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
