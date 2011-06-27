Used 2010 INFINITI M35 Sedan Consumer Reviews
M35 Resolution to rough down shifting
In regard to the post below: Infiniti released a reflash for the Transmission Control Module (TCM) to resolve this issue. (7 SPEED A/T; HARSH 4-3 DOWNSHIFT ON DECELERATION; ITB09-032) The software patch made a world of difference in the shifting of my M. No more 4-3 downshift problems and much better shifting in all gears as well as Gas mileage improved!!! I'm happy now and have gained acceptance once again in Infiniti.
M35 Is a Competitive Winner
Carefully reviewed, tested, and analyzed Toyota Avalon 2011 Limited, Hyundai Genesis, Acura TL, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes Benz C class, and Infiniti M35. Purchased the Infiniti M35 because of these four advantages (ranked in order) Price (less than $39,000 with $11,000+ incentive), exterior/interior design and fit, visibility/safety, and driving comfort/performance. In first 1,000 miles of city/highway driving MPG is 24.6. Its turning circle and panic braking capability are excellent. Instrument panel is easy to read both day and night; blue-oriented night feature is a nice touch. Only negative: Noise from engine acceleration -- this is no silent hybrid powering up when the light turns green!
Simply Phenominal
I'm now in my 4th week of owning my 2010 M35X and this car has proven to deliver a tremendous balance of luxury that is complimented with attributes of a sports. I've owned an Acura TL- Type S, a Lexus GS300-Sports and an Avalon Limited, Each of the cars drove me nuts with rattles and phantom noise. Although these were fine cars, none delivered the driving experience of the M. I'm also thrilled to report that my M has been rattle free with no phantom noise. The seats are incredibly comfortable and the lumbar support is excellent. This was a huge factor in my purchase decision because I suffer from back and neck issues. My M35 is, by far, the best car I've ever owned.
Incredible performance, solid ride, great handling
Just purchased a 2010 M35x, Solid through and through. Incredible performance for a sport sedan. Interior is well made, with African rose wood trim. back seat in very spacious. Bose stereo sounds great. have the techno package. Driving the car feels very stable and quiet. Seats are very comfortable. Interior materials are high quality. If 303 HP doesn't move you, nothing will. Best car that has ever been part of my fleet. Looked at BMW and Mercedes. Reliability is much better with the infiniti
Good overall, but small details spoil the picture
1. Climate control - it relies on outside sensor to adjust the heating/cooling, which often produces bad results. 2. Rear view mirror - manual, so not remembered by memory settings. 3. My car has a rattle from the rear subwoofer, due to low quality child seat cover plastic, which they can't fix; 4. My car has a badly fit panel, which I plan on having them fix soon; 5. Fuel economy is sub-par (partly due to 5-speed, the new 7-speed addresses that somewhat, and heavy weight of the car); 6. When braking, auto transmission tries to "engine brake" which is supposed to save some fuel - good idea, however, in 1st and 2nd it causes uneven braking experience; 7. I would've preferred the auto transmis
