Used 2007 INFINITI M35 Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2007 M35
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque268 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
160-watt audio outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
first aid kityes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room44.2 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
manualyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room37.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3916 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd.
Length192.6 in.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height59.5 in.
EPA interior volume120.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Width70.8 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Umbria Grey Metallic
  • Liquid Platinum Metallic
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Serengeti Sand Metallic
  • Black Obsidian
  • Diamond Graphite Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
  • Crimson Roulette Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Bourbon, leather
  • Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
245/40R W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
