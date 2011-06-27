Used 1992 INFINITI M30 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/395.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Measurements
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Length188.9 in.
Width66.5 in.
Curb weight3333 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Bayou Pearl Metallic
  • Moonglow White Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Super White
  • White Pearl Glow Metallic
  • Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Misty Blue Metallic
  • Purplish Blue Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Santa Fe Brown Metallic
