Used 1992 INFINITI M30 Coupe Consumer Reviews

The Shmacktacular J , 12/30/2007

My uncle bought this new in 1992, and used it as a daily driver. But it is still beautiful, after nearly 15000 miles, 15 years, and a lot of races, it's still awesome! It's never broken down, never had anything break, and since I've put in a turbo, fast!