Used 1992 INFINITI M30 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Classic Convertible Coupe
Cal, 09/16/2009
2dr Convertible
Bought this car used and really love it, and so does everyone who sees it. I am 6'3" and fit comfortably in the car. Have had 4 adults in it with no complaints. Love this car!
Love my m30 convertible
StumpyPepys, 03/21/2006
2dr Convertible
I highly recommend this car especially if it is low mileage. I got mine when with 76K miles and it's been a blast to drive. Reliability has been nearly perfect with only normal small stuff like minor brake work. The convertable top mechanisms don't work as well as the original but I wouldn't expect much after 14 years of hard work.
