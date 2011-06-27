  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI M30
  4. Used 1991 INFINITI M30
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 INFINITI M30 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 M30
Overview
See M30 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/395.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room50.3 in.
Measurements
Length188.8 in.
Curb weight3333 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Moonglow Pearl Metallic
  • Santa Fe Brown Metallic
  • Platinum Blue Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl Metallic
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Super White
  • Bayou Pearl Metallic
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Brown Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • White Pearl Glow Metallic
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Misty Blue Metallic
See M30 Inventory

Related Used 1991 INFINITI M30 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles