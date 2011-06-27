Used 1991 INFINITI M30 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/23 mpg
|17/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|292.4/395.6 mi.
|292.4/395.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|162 hp @ 5200 rpm
|162 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Turning circle
|no
|32.2 ft.
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|35.0 in.
|36.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|Front hip room
|no
|52.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|no
|53.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|no
|35.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|no
|48.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|no
|30.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|no
|50.3 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|55.5 in.
|54.3 in.
|Wheel base
|103.0 in.
|103.0 in.
|Length
|188.9 in.
|188.8 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3576 lbs.
|3333 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|no
|11.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|no
|6.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
