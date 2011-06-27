  1. Home
Used 1991 INFINITI M30 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1919
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/395.6 mi.292.4/395.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 5200 rpm162 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6V6
Turning circleno32.2 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.0 in.36.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip roomno52.2 in.
Front shoulder roomno53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno35.7 in.
Rear hip Roomno48.8 in.
Rear leg roomno30.2 in.
Rear shoulder roomno50.3 in.
Measurements
Height55.5 in.54.3 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.103.0 in.
Length188.9 in.188.8 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.
Curb weight3576 lbs.3333 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placeno11.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearanceno6.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
