Used 1991 INFINITI M30 Convertible Consumer Reviews

convertible avillane , 08/01/2008 2dr Convertible 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love my car Orig.owner My conv. stopped converting need help Is there anyone out there can fix converting mech.??

Incredibly great car! boboboski , 05/28/2014 2dr Convertible 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car new and will keep it till I pass on. I have 14 cars in my stables and besides my 67 Shelby Fastback, this is the one I take to the most car shows. She gets as much attention as my Shelby and has twice the ride. I am a huge fan of older car's, early 50's to late 60's, but when I saw this car on the showroom floor, I had to take it for a spin. I have been spinning ever since. Only 23k on her but a very fun 23k. My daily driver is a 2013 Mustang GT but if I could find another M30 convertable with low miles and not beat up, I would give the Ford to my wife.

convertible like no other d Struebing , 09/17/2003 2dr Convertible 1 of 1 people found this review helpful fun to drive, I love the fact that it's rear wheel drive. Drives like a dream.

LOVE MY CAR! Vicky Thomas , 11/22/2015 2dr Convertible 1 of 1 people found this review helpful She is ONE of the 1st infiniti's to come over here! Limited supply of parts! Give her some love and care and she will serve you well! This car was ORDERED back in 1990! I am only the second person to own this car! I only drive to work and shopping so mileage is low! She needs some work, but what 20+ yer old car doesn't! I have put in many new parts and just finished all 4 brakes. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value