Used 1990 INFINITI M30 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|292.4/395.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|162 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|36.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|188.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3333 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.3 in.
|Wheel base
|103.0 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
Related Used 1990 INFINITI M30 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles