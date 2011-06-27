  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI M30
  4. Used 1990 INFINITI M30
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 INFINITI M30 Features & Specs

More about the 1990 M30
Overview
See M30 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/395.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Measurements
Length188.8 in.
Curb weight3333 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width66.5 in.
See M30 Inventory

Related Used 1990 INFINITI M30 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles